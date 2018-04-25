Exhibition co-curator Rein Deslé: “Gruyaert was born in Antwerp in 1941 into a family where photography was part and parcel of everyday life. Gruyaert’s father, who by the way was instrumental in the creation of our museum, worked at the Flemish photo products giant Gevaert. Harry grew up amid photographic paper. However, at the age of twenty like so many he succumbed to the draw of Paris, a city that had always attracted artists from around the globe. It allowed him to return to Belgium on occasion and see our country with fresh eyes, witness one of the side shows of black and white photography in which he focuses on subjects like carnival processions.”

Black and White was a side-line for Gruyaert. Rein Deslé explains how the Fleming played a ground-breaking role in European photography: “Until the Seventies serious photographers were thought to use black and white photography and shun colour that was seen as vulgar by some. This started to change in the Seventies with a number of pioneers. In Europe Gruyaert broke new ground.”

The exhibition opens with one of three series featured: ‘Rivages’ from 2003 pictures beach scenes at home and abroad, often in grey and wistful colours. Music chosen by the photographer accompanies this series.