The present exhibition is the result of five years of work by the French visual storyteller Mathieu Asselin. It documents the activities of the US multinational Monsanto that has just been taken over by the German chemicals giant Bayer. Monsanto is notorious as the producer of Agent Orange, the defoliant used during the Vietnam War. It produces Roundup, an insecticide that has just been banned for private use in Belgium and dominates the maize seed market in the US with genetically manipulated seeds.

Co-curator Rein Deslé: "The Monsanto exhibition is important because it takes a stand. Often photography will simply provide a reflection. Here the photographer is not standing on the side-lines but has a story to tell, the story about the excesses of the Monsanto company. It is not a pretty story."

"Asselin says that he is a concerned citizen. He uses photographs that he makes himself, but also documents, adverts, cards and photos that he finds. In six chapters he attempts to reveal the unsavoury activities of this company that is purely motivated by profit."

The exhibition opens with a series of magazine ads from the Sixties through to the Eighties. Rein Deslé: "The ads come from a different world. The way Monsanto visualises its message would no longer be possible today. One ad lists all the chemicals contained in a simple orange. The message is clear: Monsanto believes that chemicals can improve the world and food production."