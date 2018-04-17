The Solvay library, or the Institute for Sociology to give it its official title, was built in 1902. The plans for the library were drawn up by the architects Constant Bosmans and Henri Vandeveld.

The project was financed by the industrialist and chemist Ernest Solvay. The idea for the library came from the engineer and sociologist Emile Waxweiler. He planned the interior of the building with a library at its heart that was to be surrounded by a number of room that could be used by scholars for study.

The building’s somewhat somber exterior conceal a veritable jewel of the art nouveau style within its walls.