Rosso also made his mark in photography that was still in its infancy in this age. He enjoyed taking photographs of his own work, often from different angles and to show how his sculptures should be displayed.

In order to stage this exhibition the Ghent Fine Arts Museum contacted the most important Rosso collections around the world: in all fifty sculptures found their way to the MSK. Johan De Smet: "The lion's share of Rosso's works are held in Italy – in Flanders he isn't that well known - We secured works from the most important Rosso collections in Italy and beyond from Berlin, Stockholm and Paris, from museums and private collections.

Rosso used a variety of materials: plaster, but also plaster with wax and produced bronzes too. He played with different colours and the use of wax enabled him to create a very special effect, but at the same time because of the use of wax many of the works are today extremely fragile and it was quite an undertaking to bring them all to Ghent. One item had never left Italy before!"