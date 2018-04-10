The older we are, the more we watch television. For example, the over 65’s watch tv for an average of 4 hours and 50 minutes a day, while 12-17 year olds match television for an average of 1 hour a day. This is the only age category that watched less television that in 2017 than in 2016.

Flemings watch an average of 28 minutes television a day that they have either recorded or watch via so-called “catch-up” services.

Sunday remains the most popular TV day in Flanders with Flemings spending an average of 3 hours watching the box.