Jean-François Portaels painted the work in 1852 and gave it to the Church of Our Lady of Good Hope in 1852. The work is a triptych, a painting divided into three sections.

The centre panel features the visit of the Virgin Mary, pregnant with Jesus to her cousin Elizabeth. The side panels feature Saint-Peter and John the Baptist.

The Vilvoorde City Alderman responsible for culture Johan Serkeyn (socialist) told VRT Radio 2 that “In his day Jean-François Portaels was a big name in Belgian art. Over the year he has become a bit forgotten elsewhere, but never in Vilvoorde. This is a great work both in size and in stature”.