A room dedicated to the work of the renowned 20th century Belgian artist Marcel Broodthaers has just opened at Ghent's contemporary art museum, the S.M.A.K. The museum possesses the most important collection of the artist's work and is eager to share it with the public at large. This is why the museum has decided to create a permanent exhibition of the works of Broodthaers. In the future this space will also host talks and events connected to the artist. The works on display will vary from time to time as the museum draws on its impressive collection. But S.M.A.K would like to do more explains artistic director Philippe Van Cauteren:

“The S.M.A.K. possesses one of the most important collections of contemporary art in Belgium with an international significance: 2,800 works but in the present building only a small selection of the collection can be shown at one time. We would like to move to a situation in which 500 to 600 works are permanently on display.”

“We should be able to share the collection that we are holding in trust for the community at large. It has an important role to play in education and in bringing in tourists.”