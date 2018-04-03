The Hotel d'Hane-Steenhuyse dates from 1768. It was then that Count Emmanuel-Ignace d'Hane converted a number of medieval houses in what is now Ghent’s main shopping street, the Veldstraat, into a city palace. Remains of the medieval houses can still be seen in the palace’s cellar.

The façade on the street side of the building is in exuberant Louis XV style. In 1773 the façade on the garden side of the building was also renewed.

This time a more classical Louis XV style was used. Three generations of the d'Hane-Steenhuyses worked on making the palace what it is today. The palace was home to Jean-Baptiste d'Hane in the early 19th century. During this time numerous high-ranking figures, including the Russian Tsar Alexander I in 1814.

In the same year John Quincy Adam, who would later become the 6th president of the United States also stayed at the Hotel d’Hane-Steenhuyse. During the Hundred Days in 1815, King Louis XVIII of France stayed at the palace for a time.