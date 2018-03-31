Coca-Cola or Pepsi? a cat or a dog?, What’s your favourite colour or what music do you like to listen to. These are the kind of questions that you get asked on the oilsjtanalytica.org site. The questions seem pretty every day.

Based on your answers, the site makes three attempts to guess your name. The site has a pretty high success rate, although when I tried it on Friday evening it was unable to identify me.

The site appears to use information from Facebook profiles as one of our colleagues that uses a pseudonym on Facebook saw this name appear when he did the test.