Coca-Cola or Pepsi? a cat or a dog?, What’s your favourite colour or what music do you like to listen to. These are the kind of questions that you get asked on the oilsjtanalytica.org site. The questions seem pretty every day.
Based on your answers, the site makes three attempts to guess your name. The site has a pretty high success rate, although when I tried it on Friday evening it was unable to identify me.
The site appears to use information from Facebook profiles as one of our colleagues that uses a pseudonym on Facebook saw this name appear when he did the test.
Cambridge Analytica
For the time being Inti De Ceukelaire is not prepared to say how the site work. However, he says that it is a parody of Cambridge Analytica, the British company that collected information about millions of people.
Mr De Ceukelaire told VRT News "Many people believe that this is far removed from their daily lives even though data about them is involved. I want to make people aware of what’s going on so that they can think about what they share online. The quizzes they fill in (amongst other places on Facebook) aren’t as innocent as they seem”.
Inti De Ceukelaire’s advice is to check your privacy settings and to look at which apps have got access to all your personal data