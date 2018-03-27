Hilde Van Mieghem told VRT News that “I let my choice be led by pure emotion, what moved and touched me”. She was especially fascinated by the way in which Hugo Claus' own life is reflected in his work.

Passages found in his diaries, notebooks and letters appear in his novels, poems and plays. This is something that the author had always led us to believe was not the case.

What we learn from the exhibition is that the Second World War and love are the two great leitmotifs that reappear time and time again in Hugo Claus’ oeuvre. Sometimes they are concealed and sometimes, such as in his 1983 literary masterpiece “The Sorrow of Belgium”, all too apparent.

"Claus was a liar, a player, he toyed with the world, he led people to where he wanted them to be and in so doing he wished above all to conceal his vulnerability”, Hilde Van Mieghem said.

He cultivated a public image of a relaxed figure that "sat about all day on the sofa eating chocolates". However, from her work over the past two years preparing the exhibition Hilde Van Mieghem has learned that Hugo Claus worked incredibly hard for hours and hours every day. “He was a very industrious writer”.