Heers Castle is situated midway between Sint-Truiden and Tongeren in Limburg Province, just a few kilometres north of the provincial and language border with the Walloon province of Liège.

A castle was first built at the site in 1328. The current castle, constructed in Late Gothic style, is believed to have been built in the late 15th century by the notorious Raes van Heers.

In the mid-15th century Raes van Heers led the troops of the Prince-Bishopric of Liège in the war against Burgundy. After the death of the last Count of Heers in 1682 the castle became empty.

75 years later in 1757 the castle got a new owner and underwent a thorough renovation. Through marriage the castle became the property of the Demaisières family in 1859. Almost 160 years later the family still owns the castle.