Colard Mansion produced 26 printed books: all are represented at least by one edition at the exhibition. Mansion's books and manuscripts reached the four corners of the earth, but thanks to this exhibition many are returning to the city for the first time in five centuries.

The exhibition contains countless gems and priceless specimens that are unique in the history of book printing. These include the first printed book to enter England from abroad. The English played an important role in book printing in Bruges. It was the Englishman William Caxton, who first brought printing to Bruges. Caxton was the head of the English Nation in Bruges, the organisation representing the English community of merchants and diplomats.

In the 1470's he was exiled from Flanders and fled to Cologne where he learned the printing trade. On his return to Bruges he printed the 'History of Troy' and that book, ladies and gentlemen, is the first book ever to be printed in the English language. The work commissioned by Margaret of York is currently on view in Bruges. The exhibition also boasts the very first book ever printed in the French language.

William Caxton was a close associate of Colard Mansion and two of the books that the publishers printed together are included in the exhibition too. Printing was still finding its feet and printers were having a field day experimenting with type. So too, Colard Mansion, who invented two new types of font, the batarda and the rotunda, both on show in Bruges. The type itself was made of lead. It may have been modelled on Colard Mansion's own handwriting, though this is impossible to prove as we do not possesses any of examples of his book hand that have been conclusively attributed to him.

To bring Mansion's font right up-to-date the Bruges museums and public library commissioned digital type designer Jo De Baerdemaeker to create a digital type set especially for the exhibition texts that was inspired by Mansion's own fonts: Colard Mansion sans serif.