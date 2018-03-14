Three million items, that's the total size of the FOMU's existing collection, a staggering quantity of photographic equipment, photographic books, sub collections and photographs. Many of these items are hardly ever seen by the public at large. They remain in storage, while a selection goes on show from time to time.

‘Collection In Transit’ curator Caroline Vincart: "An adjoining building is being completely renovated and a new concrete tower has been built. It will house our entire collection and is unique because it's the first collection storage depot at a photography museum that is completely energy neutral. The humidity and temperature are continually monitored. Only when humidity or temperature rises or falls below certain values will the acclimatisation system kick in."