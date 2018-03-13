After the Second World War there was an accute housing shortage in the centre of Antwerp. In order to prevent a population exodus to the municipalities that surround the port city the city authorities gave land on what was then the edge of town to various social housing providers. The idea was to provide new, modern and affordable housing within the city limits.

The social housing company ‘De Goede Woning’ gave the Antwerp architect Jos Smolderen the task of designing a new estate along the Jan De Voslei, in the Het Kiel area of the city.

Jos Smolderen had made his name during the inter-war period for his work in art-deco style. Probably his best-known creation is the Boerentoren (Peasants’ Tower) in the centre of Antwerp.

After the Second World War Jan Smolderen’s work was more modernist in nature and the social housing estate he designed along the Jan De Voslei is no exception to this.