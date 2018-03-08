Our photographer Alexander Dumarey took a look inside this remarkable building that is tucked away in a corner of Laken Park in the North of Brussels.

Edward Durell Stone’s design for the American Pavilion consisted of three cylinder-shaped buildings. There was a theatre, an exhibition hall and the “Circarama”, a cinema where 360° film projections could be viewed. The “Circarama” and the upper floors of the exhibition hall were demolished after the World Fair. What remained was given to the Belgian state.

From 1960 the American Theatre was let to what was then the BRT (currently the VRT). The BRT and later the BRTN and the VRT, used the theatre as a TV studio.

Until the opening of our current home, the Broadcasting Centre on the Reyerslaan in Schaarbeek, the studio at the American Theatre was the only big television studio capable of accommodating a studio audience that was available to the BRT.

A number of the BRT/VRT most popular programmes were recorded (and in some cases broadcast live) from the American theatre.

In 1995 VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant and Brussels moved from the iconic Flagey Building in Elsene to the American Theatre, thus binging to an end 57 years of broadcasting history in the Flagey Building. Currently part of the Flagey building is used by broadcast media once again as it is the base from the Dutch-language Brussels regional media Bruzz.