Ars Viva is a prize that has been awarded by the Federation of German Industries for over six decades now. It recognises ground-breaking young talent. This time round a field of over fifty participants was whittled down to three. Contestants have to be living and working in German, but their nationality is not an issue. This year the award went to Austria's Anna-Sophie Berger, who shares the prize with two New Zealanders: Oscar Enberg and Zac Langdon-Pole.

The three winners get two exhibitions: one in Germany and a second at a European destination. This year Belgium's S.M.A.K. was selected for this honour. The exhibitions are held at different venues every year re-enforcing the prize's ability to strengthen international ties and co-operation.

In addition to the two exhibitions and a significant sum of money Ars Viva winners also get an opportunity to live and work on Fogo Island in Canada's Newfoundland.

S.M.A.K.'s Wouter De Vleeschouwer (photo top) : "The exhibition first visited Munich's Kunstverein. Today it is on show at S.M.A.K. Here it became three mini solo exhibitions and Anna-Sophie Berger even made several works especially for S.M.A.K."

"The artists are eager to contrast their work with the wider setting in Ghent and enter into a dialogue. Zac Langdon-Pole's show includes a journey outside the exhibition. Visitors are encouraged to make their way to a local florist. Here they will receive a copy of a newspaper publishing an article that first appeared in 1957 in protest against police action targeting an "illegal" florist."