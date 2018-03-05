Photos by Luis Monteiro bring American fashion icon Iris Apfel to life. Eve Demoen: "With a background in textiles Apfel was commissioned to restyle parts of the White House. Today she is 96, but still has a youthful focus. Her approach contrasts entirely with that of designers like Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein and Donatella Versace. She champions a natural approach to the search for youth in fashion and rejects procedures involving plastic surgery and the use of Botox."

The Youth Quake section showcases the clothes of two decades when clothing was determined by youth culture: the Roaring Twenties and the Swinging Sixties. In the Great War women had taken on male roles and this was also reflected in the fashion of the subsequent decade. There were the flappers, but also liberated females, 'garçonettes', girls with short hair that dressed in styles that until then had been reserved for men.

Sixties fashion is young fashion too. The mini and models like Twiggy set the tone for the Swinging Sixties in a rejection of the low hemlines of the Fifties.