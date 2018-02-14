ADAM’s Arnaud Bozzini: “The exhibition was created by the Moscow Design Museum with items from its own and private collections. It’s only the second time it is seen in Europe. Some of the designs are so rare, they were never ever produced and only exist on paper. “

Russian design sustained a considerable blow as industrial production slumped following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Today a new Russian design is being established. Still, the Moscow Design Museum believes it’s important to look back at the achievements and designers of the past who shaped the lifestyle of the Soviet people. The exhibition looks at a series of fields in which design played an important role.