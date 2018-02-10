Arsenal (photo above) and Simple Minds are the first two names to be released by the organisers of the festival in the East Flemish town.

Simple Minds have under gone a creative resurrection with their new album ‘Walk between worlds’. This should ensure that not just middle aged music-lovers hoping to relive the 1980’s will be at their performance. Arsenal will be performing a set based around tracks that appear on their new album that is due to be released in the spring.

The 44th Lokeren Festival will be held in Lokeren (East Flanders) between 3 and 12 August. Advance ticket sales are already under way.

