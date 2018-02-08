A native of Bruges, for most of his life Edgard Tytgat lived and worked in Brussels. During the Twenties and Thirties this was a liberal environment, something that is also clearly visible in Tytgat's work. If it was banned in Paris, it was probably available in Brussels and this state of affairs clearly benefited the world of art. Tytgat loved to rail against the establishment and the authorities, but led the life of a middling bourgeois. Exhibition curator Peter Carpreau says he was an anarchist at heart, but one with the softest of natures.

Tytgat is often linked to the Latem School of painting, labelled an expressionist, a naïve painter, somewhat primitive and childlike in his approach. Carpreau, who teamed up with filmmaker Gust Van den Berghe to produce this exhibition, begs to differ: ‘Tytgat is the storyteller par excellence. His works are well thought through. In intimate interiors his approach is impressionist, while when he attempts to relate a universal story he is markedly modernist.'