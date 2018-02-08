Historically a “Kursaal” is a meeting place in a seaside resort or a spa town. The first Ostend Kursaal opened in 1852. During World War II, the Germans demolished the original Kursaal that had been built in eclectic style and constructed a huge bunker for the defence of Ostend against Allied attack from the sea.

At the end of the war in 1945 architects were invited to take part in a competition for the design of a new Kursaal. The competition was won by the Antwerp architect Léon Stynen. He had already designed the casinos in the West Flemish seaside resorts of Knokke and Blankenberge.

He designed a monumental modernistic building. The Ostend Kursaal was constructed around a reinforced concrete frame. This means that many of its interior and exterior walls are not supporting walls. The glass facade on the side of the building facing the sea is one of its most striking features.