Toots Thielemans wrote the tune for what was then still the VRT. In the recording he is accompanied by the pianist Michel Herr. The recording dates back to March 1980 and was made during a concert at what is now the Flagey Arts Centre.

A couple of months later the VRT jazz orchestra played “Painted Faces” at Jazz Middelheim in an arrangement by Freddy Sunder. Nevertheless, the song was never released on record or CD.

Ben Vanderweyden of the VRT’s music archive told VRT News that “It first started to ring a bell a few years ago when I played it myself at a tribute concert for Toots”.