Akay and Olabo specialise in street art and creating art in abandoned buildings. Out on the street they have to work fast, document their art with photos and videos. Outside things disappear quickly, but working out on the street gives them an extra buzz because they always have to be on the lookout for the cops. The same goes for abandoned buildings. ‘Wonderland’ curator Raphaël Cruyt: “This is the art of rebellion. Akay and Olabo gain access any way they can and often have to stay hidden from the proprietors and the authorities while they create their art. The exhibition ‘Wonderland’ is based on their experience. Everybody entering is equipped with an alarm very much like the alarm added to clothes in some stores. Pass through a security gate and the alarm goes off. Normally this would make you jump, but here it creates a kind of feeling of community because everybody goes through the same experience.”

Enter the exhibition and the first thing you are confronted with is yourself. Panopticon is a video wall with monitors just like in a jail where one guy seated in a chair can monitor the goings on of all the inmates. In a concession to our selfie culture a dozen yous are flashed back at you. There are also recorded videos as well as cameras showing what other visitors are getting up to!