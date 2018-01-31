Last year’s Belgian Eurovision Song Contest entrant Blanche was the only artist to win two MIA’s. There was also MIAs for Coley (photo above), Souwax, Oscar and the Wolf…and a lifetime achievement award for Raymond van het Groenewoud.
Below you will find a full list of all the winners of Flanders’ most prestigious popular music awards.
This year's winners
Hit of the year: Blanche - City Lights
Best Album: Soulwax - From Deewee
Best Pop: Oscar and the Wolf
Best Dance: Lost Frequencies
Best Alternative: Warhaus
Best Urban: Coely
Beste Dutch-language: Bazart
Flemish Popular: Niels Destadsbader
Best New Artist: Blanche
Best Composer: Melanie De Biasio
Best Musician: Lander Gyselinck
Best Live Act: Oscar and the Wolf
Best Video Cclip: Millionaire - ‘I’m Not Who You Think You Are’
Best Artwork: STUFF - ‘Old Dreams New Planets’