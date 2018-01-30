Speaking in interviews with the VRT’s pop music station MNM and our rock and alternative music station Studio Brussel, Bo Van Spilbeeck said that she hopes that her viewers will accept her transition from man to woman.

Audibly relieved, Bo Van Spilbeeck told MNM that “I feel liberated, zo happy”.

"I know that it will take time. I’ve been appearing on television as a man for the past 28 years. From today it will be as a woman. The viewers will have to get used to it. I hope, I am convinced that they will soon take me just as seriously and believe me to be just as credible in my new appearance as a woman.”

