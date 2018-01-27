Those unable to purchase a ticket this morning can try again from 5pm CET when the worldwide sale of tickets will commence.

It’s always a nail-biting experience for dance music fans. Each year they need no little patience if they want to buy a ticket for the world-renowned festival. Many saw the phrase "People of Tomorrow, your love for Tomorrowland is massive" appear on their screen as they waited in hope of being able to buy a ticket.

As well as a second opportunity to buy tickets on Saturday evening, music-lover will also get a third chance to buy tickets for the festival on Saturday 3 February.

Tomorrowland will take place during the weekends of 20 to 22 July and 27 to 29 July in Boom, in Antwerp province.