200,000 Tomorrowland tickets sold in just 1 hour Author: MB

Sat 27/01/2018 - 15:40 MB The first batch of tickets for the Tomorrowland dance festival sold out in just one hour on Saturday morning. From 11am people living in Belgium were able to purchase day or weekend tickets for the festival online. Within an hour all 200,000 tickets had been sold.

Those unable to purchase a ticket this morning can try again from 5pm CET when the worldwide sale of tickets will commence.

It’s always a nail-biting experience for dance music fans. Each year they need no little patience if they want to buy a ticket for the world-renowned festival. Many saw the phrase "People of Tomorrow, your love for Tomorrowland is massive" appear on their screen as they waited in hope of being able to buy a ticket.

As well as a second opportunity to buy tickets on Saturday evening, music-lover will also get a third chance to buy tickets for the festival on Saturday 3 February.

Tomorrowland will take place during the weekends of 20 to 22 July and 27 to 29 July in Boom, in Antwerp province.