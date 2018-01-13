'Collecting Friends' showcases some of the highlights from the acquisitions made by the Friends of the S.M.A.K., an association that was instrumental in the establishment of the Ghent contemporary art museum. The exhibition celebrates 60 years of the Friends. The Friends set as their goal the creation of an independent contemporary art museum in Ghent and went to work collecting acquisitions that would later form the basis of the S.M.A.K. collection. Initially the contemporary art museum established by Jan Hoet in 1975 occupied several rooms in the nearby Fine Arts Museum before moving to a building of its own in 1999. It was also in this year that the Friends donated their entire collection to the S.MA.K. The works purchased in subsequent years are on long term loan to the museum.