The emergency services were alerted at around 10:30pm on Wednesday. They found Lies Lefever collapsed in the kitchen of her home. Paramedics tried to resuscitate her.

However, their efforts were in vein. She was confirmed dead at around midnight. The cause of death is not yet known. An autopsy is being carried to find the cause of Lies Lefever’s death.

There are no indication that she die a violent death and everything would point to her having died as a result of a tragic accident.

Lies Lefever was visually impaired. However, her handicap didn’t prevent her fulfilling her ambition to become a comedienne.