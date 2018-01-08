'Red Sparrow' is only going to hit Flemish box offices at the end of February, but already excitement is reaching fever pitch. Jennifer Lawrence stars as Dominika Egorova, a former ballerina that the Russian secret service is training to become a spy. Schoenaerts plays her Uncle Vanya.
Author: CDCFirst pictures of Matthias Schoenaerts in 'Red Sparrow'
Mon 08/01/2018 - 10:10 CDC Fresh footage has been released showing the Flemish Hollywood star Matthias Schoenaerts in 'Red Sparrow', the new espionage blockbuster that is still to be released. Schoenaerts stars with Jennifer Lawrence, the world's best paid actress.