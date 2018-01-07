The organisers have put the cloths on display to emphasise that the clothes a victim is wearing when they are attacked should never be allowed to be used a litigating circumstance for what he has done.

Pyjamas, tracksuit bottoms, dresses are among the items on display.

The victim support group CAW’s education and support worker in the field of sexually inappropriate behaviour Liesbeth Kennis told VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ that "What you immediately notice is that these are all very normal items that anyone would wear and not extreme latex suits”.

"There is even a child’s My Little Pony t-shirt in the exhibition. This too is the harsh reality. Most rape victims remember exactly what they were wearing when the wear attacked”, Ms Kennis added.