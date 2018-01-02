Speaking on VRT Radio 2 Antwerp Professor Laes said that “We have done our best. We heard about the Finnish broadcaster YLE’s decision at the end of November. We then used all the weapons that we as academics have at our disposal: our pens. There were several course of action that were taken simultaneously. We wrote to the CEO of the Finnish state broadcasters and had the letter signed by the members of the Academia Latinitati Fovendae. These are professors from all over the world".

"At the same time my colleague Dirk Sacré and I wrote an article that appeared in the biggest newspaper in Finland ‘Helsingin Sanomat’ and an online petition was launched in Finland itself. It was shared globally and signed by more than 3,000 people. This combined with some political lobbying ensured that the state broadcaster had a change of heart”.

"The broadcast shows very clearly that Latin isn’t a dead language, but a language you can use today to report on everyday things”.

“The reports in the news broadcast are used in Latin lessons worldwide”, Professor Laes added.

