'A conversation between collections from Kinshasa and Ostend' co-curated by the Congolese artist and author Sinzo Aanza presents highlights from the collection of a Belgian aid worker who has been interested in African and Congolese art for quite some time. The Belgian is today based in Congo and personally knows many of the artists whose works are currently on show in Ostend.

Mu.ZEE's Ilse Roosens: 'The exhibition is an attempt at a dialogue between the collections from Kinshasa and Ostend. After ten years in the business we thought the time was right to take a closer look at the route we are taking. And this we've done by contrasting two very different collections, a private collection that is basically the work of one gentleman and the merged contemporary art collections of the city of Ostend and West Flanders Province.'