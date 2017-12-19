The VRT now only uses the site for DAB radio broadcasts. It is currently used by RTBF for its FM broadcast to Walloon Brabant, Digital terrestrial television, DAB and until the end of this year for the AM broadcasts of its information station La Première.

Once La Première’s 621 AM frequency goes off the air it will spell the end of AM (better known to some as medium wave) broadcasting in Belgium. The VRT switched off the last of its AM transmitters, including Wavre-Overijse in 2011.