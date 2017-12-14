Ai Weiwei was arrested in 2011 and kept in jail for many months in what was seen by many as an attempt to intimidate him. In the western media he is often portrayed as a dissident, but he prefers to see himself as a defender of the universal right to freedom of speech. He uses his photos to express his own freedom of speech. After he was released from jail he remained under constant supervision by the Chinese authorities. Ai Weiwei posted photos on social media to show the absurdity of his situation.

FOMU’s Soetkin Bruneel: 'Ai Weiwei was constantly under the scrutiny of surveillance cameras. He was pursued by the secret police. He took photos to illustrate this surveillance and used them as a weapon against his guards. He even put a Chinese lantern on the surveillance cameras and installed a camera of his own in his bedroom so that people could follow his every movement via a live stream.'