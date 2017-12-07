Step into the rooms devoted to the oldest works, late medieval masterpieces, and you are immediately struck by the dazzling gold of the paintings that stands out against the new, dark blue walls.

MSK curator Lieven Van den Abeele: « Blue is a colour of luxury in the Middle Ages. It was made from lapis lazuli that had to come all the way from Afghanistan and that was even more expensive than gold. »

The MSK boasts international masters of late medieval art as well as Netherlandish greats. The museum's gems include two Bosches: 'Saint Jerome' and the 'Carrying of the Cross'. 'Saint Jerome' featured at the big Bosch exhibition in 's-Hertogenbosch marking the fifth centenary of Bosch's death. It was an opportunity to focus scientific research on this master. 'Saint Jerome' is now seen as the genuine article, while researchers suggest the 'Carrying of the Cross' may be the work of a pupil. »