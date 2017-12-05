The feast of Saint Nicholas is celebrated on 6 December. The feast is celebrated annually with the giving of gifts on the morning of 6 December, Saint Nicholas Day, here in Belgium, the southern provinces of the Netherlands, Luxembourg and parts of northern France (French Flanders, Lorraine and Artois).

In the northern provinces of The Netherlands gifts are given during the evening of the eve of the Feast of Saint Nicholas on 5 December. The tradition is also celebrated in former Dutch colonies such as Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao and Suriname.