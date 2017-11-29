'The Beard Pictures' is the third series to receive a show at the Albert Baronian in Brussels. Morgan Haquenne: « Gilbert & George' always work in series. In 2009 we hosted the 'Jack Freak Pictures' and in 2012 'The London Pictures' »

Gilbert & George are based in East London and say that everything that happens in life happens in East London.

Morgan Haquenne: « Each series consists of hundreds of pictures. There are some 500 images in the current series. Gilbert & George work with the White Cube Gallery in London, the Lehman Maupin in New York and the Albert Baronian in Brussels. There are also galleries in Paris, Athens and Naples that show their pictures. Different pictures are produced for each gallery. Gilbert & George made twelve works for the gallery in Brussels. They made many more works for the London gallery. »

Gilbert & George are famed for their opposition to elitist art and are eager to produce works for all. So what about the prices? In Brussels the most expensive work will set you back 178,000 euros. The cheapest goes for 77,000 euros. Posters of some of the works are available for ten euros as is the catalogue. All are signed. Gilbert & George produce a different catalogue for each of the galleries. They have a hands on approach and are closely involved in the layout of the publication.