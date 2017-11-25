The exhibition also includes the video of a second important performance, the Trans-Siberian Railway, a railway that connects East and West. Nav Haq: “Eurasia was an important concept throughout his career. He says that we all belong to the Eurasian landmass, an approach that is at odds with the nationalist sentiments that have come to the fore in recent years and which promotes a free exchange of ideas across the continents.”

As part of his political commitment he also urged a rethink of education. He lectured at the Academy of Fine Arts in Düsseldorf in Germany. At the time access to the academy depended on selection. Beuys thought everybody had the potential to become an artist and wanted to allow everybody into the academy. He clashed with the powers that be and got the sack, but he wasn't the man to let things be and decided to found his own Free International University. He ran the FIU for one hundred days organising lectures and lecturing himself on creativity, political progress and economics. The first FIU to be established abroad was in Antwerp and the exhibition displays much of the documentation as well as a letter of support for the artist facing the sack signed by Flemish greats Marcel Broothaers and Panamarenko.

'Honey Pump at the Work Place', a work usually on show at the Louisiana in Denmark, features prominently at the M HKA exhibition. It formed the throbbing heart of the FIU and was displayed in one of the auditoria. Two ships' engines pump two tons of liquid honey through pipes in an example at social sculpture.

