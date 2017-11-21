The programme that is broadcast on the VRT’s first television network Eén and is produced by Warner Bros International Television Production Belgium beat off stiff competition from Escuela para maridos (Colombia), Fan Pan Tae Super Fan (Thailand) and Taskmaster (United Kingdon).

The International Emmy Award is an award given by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) in recognition to the best television programmes initially produced and aired outside the United States.

The awards are presented at the International Emmy Awards Gala, held each year in November in New York. It attracts over 1,200 television professionals. The first International Emmys ceremony was held in 1973.

Kamiel De Bruyne who came up with the idea for “Sorry voor alles and Adriaan Van den Hoof who presented the programme were in New York to collect the award.