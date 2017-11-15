The project has been underway for six years now. Today it consists of eight chapters or topics that are being shown to the public together for the first time in Antwerp.

Joachim Naudts: « Each chapter starts from a specific collection: the collection of one photographer, one single collection or in one instance one single photo. The project's aim is to allow these works to enter Uganda's collective memory, to make the material accessible to all, to allow people to respond and consequently expand the collection.»

« There's no word for photo in Ugandan languages. In the Luganda language the word 'ekifaananyi' is used. It means 'likenesses', 'images', 'pictures'. As a result the Ugandan concept is far wider than the scope of the European word 'photograph'. »