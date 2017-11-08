Mieke Mels: « Jan Fabre chose « The Raft » as this triennial’s starting point. The contemporary art museum Mu.ZEE hosts the main exhibition that is the starting point, but countless other venues allow you to discover art in various settings across the city. Some venues are used to display art. Others have not been used in this way before and some are usually not readily accessible. »

« The raft in the triennial’s title refers to two works that Jan Fabre brought together for a first time: his own work « Art is (not) Lonely », a model from 1986 that sets you thinking, and « Le Naufrage du Radeau de la Medusa », a work by the French artist Théodore Géricault. Because of its critical and questioning nature Géricault's work caused scandal when it was first shown 170 years ago. Today the giant original is in the Louvre in Paris. In Ostend, at the heart of the Mu.ZEE building, Jan Fabre's raft is brought together with studies for Géricault's masterpiece. »

« Fabre has always been fascinated by the physical nature of man, the body's stamina and physicality. These are also issues dealt with in Géricault's countless studies. ».