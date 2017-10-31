The exhibition was seen earlier at the Barbican in London and at the Belvedere Museum in Vienna, but has been adapted especially for the Hasselt Fashion Museum. Karolien De Clippel: “Australian Judith Clark lectures fashion and museology at the London College of Fashion and loves to dialogue with the place where her exhibitions are shown. In Hasselt “The Vulgar” includes pieces from the Fashion Museum's own collection. We show Vivienne Westwood's Boucher corset and Bodysuit and Trousers by the Flemish designer Walter Van Beirendonck. The exhibition includes few male mannequins, but Van Beirendonck's is rather special. Clothes are usually used to hide the body, but here the design of the body becomes part of the clothes. The exhibition also includes exhibits specific to the Low Countries including drawings showing how beard fashion changed over the years.”

Items in the exhibition come from the V&A in London, the Fashion Museum in Bath, private collectors and the Hasselt museum's own collection and cover five centuries. We see how the dress of the Greeks and Romans was copied. Greek and Roman dress was definitely not considered vulgar, but what are our attitudes towards the way in which mega brands like H&M and Zara copy high end fashion designers?