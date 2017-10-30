A Latin text carried on countless paintings has today allowed these works to be attributed to Pieter I Claeissens. By establishing a set of core characteristics unsigned works too have been attributed to this Bruges master who stood at the helm of an entire painters' dynasty spanning three generations.

Anne Van Oosterwijk (pictured below): « The way that a composition is constructed, the drawing below the painting, the shapely facial features of those depicted and the detail of decorations are all elements that allow attribution to this artist. Some works erroneously attributed to other masters have been identified as pieces by Pieter I Claeissens too! »

« We also notice how the painter will take account of the differing tastes in different markets. Spanish merchants were some of the last foreigners to hang on in Bruges. Their taste was a conservative one. Pieter I Claeissens courts them by sticking to the old Bruges painting traditions. »

« The Claeissens dynasty consisted of seven artists spanning three generations. Pieter I's three sons all remained working in their father's studio well after they would normally have left. They employ the same models and it's often quite a job to distinguish which work was painted by which painter. We have examined underlying drawings to gain greater insight into the actual dating of works. Some works were commissioned, others were painted with the market in mind. Buyers could purchase a half completed work and determine how it should look in the end. Attribution is also complicated by the fact that often several artists collaborated on one and the same work. »

