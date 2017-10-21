The renowned Belgian chef Jeroen Meus travelled around the globe for the programme "Goed Volk". In the series, cooking and talking about the local or Flemish cuisine paved the way for breaking the ice and opening the conversation, in order to discover the true soul of certain communities or local people.

The episode that did it for the jury, was the one where Jeroen Meus meets four unmarried brothers, the Verbaeren brothers in Berthen, at a farm in Northern France. In the video below, you can see a fragment with English subtitles.