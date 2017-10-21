Richter is an artist who was born in Dresden in eastern Germany in 1932 during the Nazi era. He grew up in the Communist German Democratic Republic where he trained as an advertising painter and later moved to West Germany. S.M.A.K.'s senior curator Martin Germann ranks him together with greats like Matisse, Pollock and Warhol.

The present Richter exhibition has been created around two key glass works, his first work in glass, « Four Panes of Glass » that is on loan from a Ghent collector and the more recent « House of Cards » (photo below). It is a co-operation between the Kunstmuseum of Bonn that brought together the works from the Sixties and Seventies, when Richter was influenced by Pop Art, and the S.M.A.K. that is responsible for the second part of the exhibition showing works from the last 14 years.