Bruges burgomaster Renaat Landuyt says it's an honour for Bruges to welcome William Kentridge: “Bruges started a contemporary art festival, the Bruges Triennial. One of the intentions was to stimulate interest in contemporary art in an historic setting and by doing so to make it easier to invest in art infrastructure. By bringing William Kentridge to Bruges we are doing exactly that. Bruges is about to make significant investments in its museums with the creation of a first new major museum in a century.”

Margaret Koerner is the curator of Smoke, Ashes, Fable: “I first discovered Bruges as a graduate student from New York way back in 1994. My heroes were and are Memling and Jan Van Eyck, but it's exciting to work on a living artist who in his work is responding to current events. The present exhibition is not a retrospective, but one curator's view of what might be considered a primer on William Kentridge.”

