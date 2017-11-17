The conceptual artist Gordon Matta-Clark focused his attention on an old building ripe for demolition a stone's throw away from the Steen Castle in Antwerp. Parts of the interior were cut away transforming the building into a work of art. Unfortunately, it didn't prove possible to preserve it for posterity, but a work based on photographs of the building's interior, « Office Baroque », is one of the twenty-five highlights of the M HKA collection now permanently on show in the Labyrinth exhibition.