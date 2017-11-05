Jan Fabre's fame originally stems from his performances that can be seen as the primal source of many of his works. "Me, Dreaming" dates from 1978 and represents a seated figure entirely made of golden drawing pins. It is one of the most striking and confronting exhibits in the Labyrinth. Artist Jan Fabre examines his own body and grates the flesh of his leg as he would scour the leg of a table drawing blood.