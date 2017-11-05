James Lee Byars is inextricably linked to Antwerp's avant-garde. "The Giant" (1975), the first work you encounter on entering the Labyrinth, reveals the artist's fascination with letters and text. It positions the artist as a wanderer and the artwork as a temporary occurrence. During a performance at the International Cultural Centre, the ICC, the M HKA's forerunner on the Meir, Byars made use of the same form on a colossal scale.