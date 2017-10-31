Together with South Africa's Marlene Dumas, also featured, Tuymans is part of a generation that in the 80's and 90's of the last century brought the medium of painting back to the foreground. Both artists frequently start from existing imagery that they transform into new images. In "Vlaams dorp" and "IJzertoren" Luc Tuymans focuses on empty symbols. The muted, faded colours of "Hotelkamer" evoke a desolate atmosphere.